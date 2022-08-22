Corona claims two more lives

FAISALABAD: Two more COVID-19 patient died here on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll reached 1,364 in the district and 12 more persons tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said 381 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period.

He said 29,044 patients had recovered from the disease so far while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 149. He said 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital, and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, six patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while zero was at DHQ Hospital, and zero was admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad, he added.

SUBSTANDARD MILK SEIZED: The Punjab Food Authority on Sunday seized and wasted 380 litres substandard milk in different operations. According to Deputy Director Operations Amir Javed, the dairy team checked 5,295 litres of milk in 16 milk trucks on Satyana Road. During the operation, 280 litres of milk wasted and Rs 17,000 fine was imposed.

Moreover, during the checking of milk shop at Piranwala Chowk, 100 litres of milk wasted as quality of milk was not found according to the Punjab Pure Food Regulation 2018.

COMPLAINTS: Delaying tactics should be avoided after receiving complaints on the Citizen Portal.

It was directed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan. He was presiding over a review meeting on the progress of redressal of public grievances related to various departments.

He directed the district heads that the petitioners should be satisfied with the speedy resolution of the grievances of those registering the grievances.