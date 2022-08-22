‘Govt providing relief to masses’

GUJRANWALA: Acting Commissioner Saira Umar has directed the deputy commissioners of the division to ensure availability of food items at government’s fixed rates.

She said this while addressing a meeting at Commissioner Office. She said that providing adequate relief from inflation was the most important priority of the Punjab government. She told that the entire government machinery was busy providing relief to the common man from the rising prices of food items through all possible resources.

She emphasised the need of further improvement and acceleration in the steps taken by the district administration for provision of cheap flour, fertilisers and basic food items at fixed rates.

COP’S BODY FOUND: The dead body of a policeman was found from a plot near Ladhewala Warraich on Sunday.