JUI-F awards prizes to students with distinctive positions

JAMRUD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) distributed awards to the students who secured distinctive positions in the matriculation examination.

A ceremony was organized at the Jirga Hall where prizes were distributed by JUI-F joint secretary Muhammad Karim to the students who achieved distinctive positions in class-9 and class-10 exams.

Muhammad Karim also demanded the education department and government to encourage the students and provide financial support to them to pursue higher education. He said that development and peace can be established only through education.