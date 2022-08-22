PRCS gives two ambulances to Waziristan BHUs

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas (PRCS-MAs) has handed over two ambulances to the Basic Health Units (BHUs) of Baloch Kot and Chaghmalia in the South Waziristan tribal district.

These two BHUs have been established with the support of PRCS National Headquarters and the Norwegian Red Cross. PRCS-MAs Chairman Asif Khan Mehsud was the chief guest on the occasion. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Brigadier Syed Qasim Mehmood commander of sector headquarters in South Waziristan along with others.

Asif Khan Mehsud said the two well-equipped ambulances were for the referral mechanism to serious patients in South Waziristan. The chairman said medical staff, free medicine, psycho-social support, ambulance services, playgrounds or child-friendly spaces along with other facilities will be ensured at both the BHUs.

He said the new and modern building for Chagmalai BHU will be constructed as soon as possible, the foundation stone of which has been laid. The chairman said apart from BHUs, work is being done in both BHUs catchment areas, while priority is being given to ensure the supply of clean drinking water.