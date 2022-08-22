NHS to take over Diabetes Registry of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Health Services will take over the Diabetes Registry of Pakistan and a notification is likely to be issued within a week, officials and experts said on Sunday.

“The Diabetes Registry of Pakistan (DROP), which is the brain-child of the Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP) and Health Research Advisory Board (HealthRAB) and other bodies, is ‘officially’ being taken over by the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and will be placed at NIH Islamabad. A notification in this regard is likely to be issued in a week”, Prof. Abdul Basit, an executive member of the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) told the launch of the National Diabetes Prevention Programme at a local hotel on Sunday.

The National Diabetes Prevention Programme was officially launched by the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) at the ceremony to prevent millions of prediabetics or those going to become diabetics in the years to come through awareness, guidance and regular counseling.

Organizers said hundreds of people who are prediabetics or about to get diabetes in the years to come would be recruited as part of a three-year national study and trained to adopt healthy lifestyle to stay away from the disease, adding that if no action was taken at this moment, the number of diabetics would rise to 65 million by 2045 in Pakistan. The PES also launched the Thyroid Gland Disorders Awareness Drive which is aimed at apprising the common people of the severity of thyroid diseases, their identification and whom to approach in case of any problem.

Prof. Abdul Basit, who is also the secretary general of the Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP), termed the launch of the national Diabetes Prevention Programme a first step in the right direction but added that it would take at least two decades and billions of rupees to ‘reverse the trend’ of diabetes in Pakistan where nobody was taking the epidemic of diabetes seriously at the moment.

Urging the government of Pakistan to increase taxes on Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) to make them unaffordable for children and teenagers in the country, Prof. Abdul Basit said Pakistan could generate at least Rs60 billion annually by increasing taxes on SSBs.

Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) President Dr. Ibrar Ahmed while officially launching the national Diabetes Prevention Programme (DAP) warned that if collaborative efforts were not initiated to prevent diabetes, Pakistan would become world’s largest nation of physically handicapped people as it is estimated that there would be around 65 million diabetics in the country by 2045, if the disease continued to progress at the current rate.