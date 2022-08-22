Imran’s threats to spread anarchy: PMLN

ISLAMABAD: The PMLN senior leadership Sunday severely criticized the PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan, saying ‘foreign-funded’ Imran Khan’s threatening to a female magistrate was an incitement towards anarchy and violence.

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique took to twitter to criticize the PTI chairman saying Imran considered himself above all accountability and law. He said a judicial action was mandatory for issuing open threats to the judge.

Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif said when accidents of history and misfortunes of a nation gave a small person a big status or position, it did not mean that person becomes big. Asif added that the value of a person like Imran Khan rarely changed. He abuses and threatens his benefactors, government officials and women, Asif said.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said SC’s duty was to ensure rule of law in the country. “Abusive, bullying & then luring in tactics of Imran Niazi against state institutions & officials shall not serve his nefarious designs (InshahAllah),” he added. He further said foreign-funded anarchy to disrupt economic recovery shall be defeated.

PMLN leader and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz Sunday hit out at the PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, saying threatening by taking the name of a female magistrate was a reprehensible and shameful act. The former Punjab CM further said that after continuous accusations against the state institutions, the matter had now shifted to blackmail, which was a conspiracy.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sunday former Prime Minister Imran Khan had become a security risk. In a series of tweets, she said the judiciary would have understood who was the Sicilian mafia after Imran Khan’s threats to a female judge and two high-ranking police officers of Islamabad. She added,” He is challenging national institutions and the state writ to incite people to violence, rebellion and chaos. He wants to start a civil war in the country.”