Four killed in Mohmand incidents

GHALLANAI: A man and his two sons were shot dead over a dispute over a marble quarry in Prang Ghar area in Mohmand tribal district.

The police said that two rival groups had a dispute over the ownership of a marble mine, which took an ugly turn when accused Muhammad Shah, Mahmood Shah and Zahir Shah shot dead Nawab Khan and his two sons named Ammad and Aabil.

The police said the accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered a case and started an investigation. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed when the tyre of his bike burst out in Khakh bazaar. Idrees Khan, a resident of Khwezai tehsil was going for some work on his bike. When he reached the Khakh bazaar the trye of the motorcycle burst out and he fell on the road, leaving him serious injured. He died on the way to hospital.