Former prime minister Imran Khan speaks during an anti-government protest rally in Islamabad on August 20, 2022. —AFP

ISLAMABAD: The address by PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday evening at Liaquat Bagh and earlier at the F-9 Park have brought him closer to “the inevitable” since registration of another case under serious terrorism offences and hurling threats at the judiciary and officers of law-enforcement agencies have forced the administration for stern action.

Sources told The News here Sunday evening that after many twists and turns in the Shahbaz Gill episode, two days ago an unconditional apology was offered by the high-ups of the former ruling party.

Certain undertakings were also offered but it couldn’t yield any result. It led to an all-out agitation by Imran as a harsh response to the failed exercise. Sources reminded that Imran Khan had come out with a threat earlier on Saturday noon that he had the capacity to seal the federal capital but he was giving a final warning to “people” concerned before going for it.

He also hinted at civil war by indicating “bloodshed”. He is enlarging the scope of his fight against institutions in sheer frustration as he failed to force the government for early polls. Sources said the threat he had hurled at a female judge of Islamabad, who granted two-day remand of Shahbaz Gill, was not only a contemptuous act but he had also challenged the judiciary yet another time.



This time it didn’t go without a notice since the threats and blackmailing were evident in the tone of the PTI chief. The same was repeated on Sunday evening. He asked the “neutrals” to stand with the nation, justice and Pakistan, instead of “thieves”, referring to the ruling alliance.

The sources said that Imran Khan was trying hard to avoid the sword of disqualification hanging over his head on account of serious allegations and defiance of the rules and regulations. He asked the neutrals to stand with the nation, Pakistan and justice and not the government, explicitly urging favours for himself through giving up neutrality.