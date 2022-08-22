UAE RCS provides ration, tents to 15,000 families in flooded areas

KARACHI: The staff of the Consulate and Red Crescent Society of the United Arab Emirates have been active for the rehabilitation of people affected by rains and floods in Sindh and Balochistan.

Their teams have distributed ration and tents among at least 15,000 families in the two provinces so far. The head of the relief mission said the teams were working to provide succor to affected people despite broken roads and inclement weather.

The United Arab Emirates has launched a relief programme to provide food and shelter to the people of Balochistan and Sindh. The programme has been initiated under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), who instructed for providing urgent humanitarian aid and support to flood-affected people, according to the Emirates News Agency.