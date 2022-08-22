Ban on Imran’s speeches worst form of dictatorship: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sunday lambasted the Pemra ban on live telecast of Imran Khan’s speeches and equated the coalition government’s action with the worst form of dictatorship having no parallel even in the martial law regimes.

In a tweet, PTI Chairman Imran said, “After Pemra blocked live transmission of my Pindi jalsa speech on TV channels, imported govt blocked YouTube midway through my speech. This just shows the desperation of those who for their self-interest are willing to push Pakistan towards political and economic chaos.”

In another tweet, he said, “The fascist Imported govt sunk to a new low today by banning live coverage of my speeches on TV & then blocking YouTube temporarily during my speech at Liaquat Bagh. All this after continuous intimidation of mediapersons & taking channels off air earlier.”

Former minister and PTI leader Asad Umar in a tweet said, “Banning Imran Khan speeches telecast is another attempt to find an administrative solution to a political problem. Will be challenged in court. Crises deepening by the day. Fascism on the rise. Alarm bells ringing. Who will take the lead for the solution? Supreme Court?

PTI senior leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the decision to ban the live telecast of Imran Khan’s speeches was the worst model of dictatorship by the so-called democratic government.

Former minister and PTI leader Murad Saeed said Imran Khan had educated the nation how to break the idols of fear. In a tweet, he said the people who wanted to rule the country by creating fear among people actually afraid of Imran and using the Pemra to ban the live telecast of his speeches.

In a tweet, PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan said after the ARY, other channels were in for a big loss in terms of business and viewership at the hands of the ‘imported’ government. He said the viewership of all TV channels would drop after the imposition of ban on the live telecast of Imran’s speeches.

In a tweet, former minister and PTI senior leader Hammad Azhar said, ‘’Complete censorship & breakdown on freedom of speech in Pakistan as another channel shut down, others pressurized to not telecast IK’s speech and access to youtube blocked. Such fascist actions never took place even during martial law regimes. Regime vs. the People.”