Workshop on regional connectivity begins

Islamabad : Speakers on Sunday highlighted the importance of regional connectivity, stability, and peace for sustainable development in Pakistan-Afghanistan and the broader South and Central Asia region.

The event marked the inauguration of the 10-day long exchange and dialogue programme, organised by Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) Pakistan and the National Dialogue Forum (NDF), for young students from Afghanistan and Pakistan at Marriott Hotel, Islamabad.

The event aimed to bring together a diverse group of young socio-political multipliers from the South and Central Asian region (including Afghan refugee students) and to provide them with the opportunity to exchange political, economic, social, and cultural perspectives on regional challenges, and to understand the effects of new developments on their countries.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Youth Affairs, in her keynote address said that " it is important for both Afghanistan and Pakistan to support each other and develop a relationship that will benefit the people on each side".