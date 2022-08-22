Capital’s air quality healthy amid low ratio of pollutants

Islamabad : The air quality of the federal capital on Sunday was clean as the air pollutants ratio recorded was below permissible limits.

The air quality was recorded healthy as suspended particles were noted below permissible limits in the atmosphere along with the pollutants'' ratio due to consistent rainy weather and reduced vehicular traffic on roads. The air quality data has been collected by Pak-EPA which monitors air pollutants ratio for 24 hours based on three intervals of eight hours of data collection from different locations.

The Pak-EPA data revealed that the air quality throughout the three intervals of data monitoring remained high as the pollutants were below the permissible limits of national environmental quality standards (NEQS).