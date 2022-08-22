Encroachments create problems for motorists on Khanna Bridge

Islamabad : The vegetable and fruit carts covering major portion of the Khanna Bridge have become a nuisance for the motorists who

often face traffic jams at this highly busy traffic route.

According to the details, the Khanna Bridge is almost 50 feet wide but more than half of its area is encroached by vegetable and fruit carts.

This situation has not only created problems for the motorists but become a cause of stench due to trash that is dumped near Khanna Bridge.

Safia Gul, a motorist, said “Encroachment by vegetable and fruit carts on the Khanna Bridge and alongside the service road is a big problem that is a cause of traffic jams, garbage, and dirt in the area.”

Zia-ur-Rehman, another motorist, said “Only the 5 kilometer away from Faizabad Bridge there is Khanna Bridge, which is full of dirt and garbage heaps. No one comes here to clean and take the garbage from this area.”

The Khanna Bridge Interchange was built some time ago, but due to some negligence, the main highway has now become a garbage dump.

The local people think that the local administration should set up a vegetable market just like Sunday Bazaar I-9 between the main highway and the service road at the Khanna Bridge area, which would help resolve the issue of encroachment at this point.

Muhammad Adeel, a local resident, said “The motorists often get stuck at the Khanna Bridge and sometimes it takes them more than one hour to travel between Gulberg and Rawat.”

The Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad in its statement stated that they have taken notice and would take steps to rectify the situation at the Khanna Bridge.