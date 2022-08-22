Inflated electricity bills unnerve Pindiites

Rawalpindi : The consumers belonging to different walks of life strongly condemned ‘inflated electricity bills’ in the month of August even in long hours of unscheduled loadshedding followed by blackouts by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) and demanded of the federal government immediately take up this burning issue otherwise public will come on streets in coming days. Several consumers burnt their electricity bills in anger and refused to pay them.

The senior officials of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) in their statements have claimed that the government imposed all these taxes and they were totally helpless to remove these taxes. They also said that consumers were protesting in their offices on regular basis.

The angry consumers belonging to all walks of life chanted slogans against the government and (Iesco) for burdening them with additional taxes. The protesters, holding banners and placards demonstrated in different areas of Jhanda, Adiala Road, Tulsa, and Dhamyal and threw traffic out of gear on both sides of roads on the occasion.

It is an open secret that consumers of the city faced 10 to 12 hours of unscheduled loadshedding during 24 hours in July 2022. They not only faced 10 to 12 loadshedding but prolonged power blackouts in the name of technical faults as well. But now the consumers are receiving skyrocketing electricity bills in August.

The authorities ignored public demands and issued inflated bills, people said, adding that the government has put the citizens in a tight spot. The government should immediately waive the Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) and reduce the rates of other taxes, consumers demanded.

Some of the women told ‘The News’ that on the one hand their breadwinners had been rendered jobless due to ‘anti-masses’ economic policies of the government and, on the other, exorbitant electricity bills were sent to them. How they would survive in this situation, they strongly denounced. A woman said she received a Rs24,000 bill in August, which included Rs13,000 FPA. Another woman said her bill of Rs4,500 including Rs3000 FPA.

On the other hand, all officials of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) were still enjoying electricity free of cost. They are enjoying free-of-cost electricity units annually as per routine. Common citizens were bearing the burden of free units and facing inflated bills.