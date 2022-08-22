Minister assures all help to flood-hit people

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday visited the flood-hit areas in Dera Ismail Khan and assured the affected people of all support.

A handout said the minister told the wretched people that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the alarming flood situation. He said clear instructions have been given to all departments and agencies to participate in the relief operations and rehabilitation works.

The minister said unfortunately this time, the monsoon rains have been more prolonged and the districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Chitral had been the worst affected.

But he assured that the KP government will not leave the victims alone and the relief and rehabilitation process will continue until the last affected family is duly helped compensated.

The minister said medical teams have been sent to all the flood-affected areas to deal with epidemics if any while the scope of relief and rehabilitation is being increased manifold.

He assured that the government is saddened by the loss of precious human lives and properties, but no effort will be spared in bringing relief to the victims. The minister saluted the volunteers, non-governmental organisations and relief agencies busy day and night in the relief operations along with the government.