6,880 appear in entry test for engineering varsities

PESHAWAR: Entrance Test for Academic Session 2022-23 for the public and private sector engineering universities and colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was conducted simultaneously in several districts.

The test was conducted in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, and DI Khan centres by the Educational Testing and Evaluating Agency (ETEA) of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Around 6,880 candidates, including 572 female candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile FATA, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan appeared for the entrance test. The result will be announced on August 22, 2022 (Monday) and will be available on ETEA website (www.etea.edu.pk).

Vice-Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain visited the centre in Peshawar and appreciated the efforts of ETEA for the test.

He thanked the Higher Education Department under the supervision of Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash for introducing special initiatives and reforms by reducing registration fee for entrance test from Rs2500 to Rs500.

Executive Director ETEA Yasir Imran said that ETEA followed the government instructions for conducting the test across the province.

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements and facilities that were provided to the candidates at all centers.

Prof Dr Misbahullah, treasurer UET Peshawar, Director Admissions UET Peshawar Dr Rashid Nawaz, ETEA officials, Dr Shamaila Farooq, director Media and Publications UET Peshawar, were also present on the occasion.