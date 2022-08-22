PRCS gives 2 ambulances to Waziristan BHUs

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas (PRCS-MAs) has handed over two ambulances to the Basic Health Units (BHUs) of Baloch Kot and Chaghmalia in the South Waziristan tribal district.

These two BHUs have been established with the support of PRCS National Headquarters and the Norwegian Red Cross.

PRCS-MAs Chairman Asif Khan Mehsud was the chief guest on the occasion. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Brigadier Syed Qasim Mehmood commander of sector headquarters in South Waziristan along with others.

Asif Khan Mehsud said the two well-equipped ambulances were for the

referral mechanism to serious patients in South Waziristan.

The chairman said medical staff, free medicine, psycho-social support, ambulance services, playgrounds or child-friendly spaces along with other facilities will be ensured at both the BHUs.

He said the new and modern building for Chagmalai BHU will be constructed as soon as possible, the foundation stone of which has been laid.

The chairman said apart from BHUs, work is being done in both BHUs catchment areas, while priority is being given to ensure the supply of clean drinking water. The community elders appreciated the efforts of PRCS-MAs and for establishing the stranded BHUs.

Malik Abdur Razaq said that all the facilities have been provided for free under one roof. While the female staff availability has reduced women’s problems to a great extent.

It may be mentioned here that the PRCS-MAs is helping in the construction and extension of the Chagmalai BHU building. The work will be completed by October 2022.

Under Asif Khan Mehsud, PRCS has initiated different measures generally and specifically in the health sector and now the chapter is successfully operating nine BHUs in merged districts.

These health centres facilitated 0.04 million patients by providing free medicines to the most vulnerable communities across the tribal districts.

The PRCS has constructed 190 community latrines and distributed 12,000 water filtrations kits as well.

It has distributed over 86,000 health and hygiene kits, masks, and other items during the COVID-19 pandemic.