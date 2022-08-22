Woman, alleged paramour killed

HARIPUR: Two brothers and a cousin allegedly murdered their married sister and her alleged paramour in the urban limits of City Police Station, police officials said here on Sunday.

They said that Muhammad Imran, 27, of Muhallah Makhan Colony and a woman from the same locality were accused of having illicit relations. The officials said Khushal, Baidar and their cousin Muhammad Asif found them together in the bedroom of the woman and shot them dead.

However, on the other hand deceased Imran’s brother, Kamran, registered complaint stating that Muhammad Imran was having dinner at home when woman’s husband Muhammad Zarin called him by mobile phone to his home.

He said when Imran entered Zarin’s home, the woman’s brothers opened fire on him and later murdered their sister.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Muhammad Asif but Khushal and Baidar were still at large.