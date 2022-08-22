Woman, alleged paramour killed

HARIPUR: Two brothers and a cousin allegedly murdered their married sister and her alleged paramour in the urban limits of City Police Station, police officials said here on Sunday.
They said that Muhammad Imran, 27, of Muhallah Makhan Colony and a woman from the same locality were accused of having illicit relations. The officials said Khushal, Baidar and their cousin Muhammad Asif found them together in the bedroom of the woman and shot them dead.
However, on the other hand deceased Imran’s brother, Kamran, registered complaint stating that Muhammad Imran was having dinner at home when woman’s husband Muhammad Zarin called him by mobile phone to his home.
He said when Imran entered Zarin’s home, the woman’s brothers opened fire on him and later murdered their sister.
Meanwhile, the police arrested Muhammad Asif but Khushal and Baidar were still at large.
PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday visited the...
MANSEHRA: The Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara on Sunday warned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against possible closure of...
MARDAN: Provincial president of Anjuman-e-Huqooq-e-Tahaffuz Kashtkaran Naimat Shah on Sunday condemned Federal...
PESHAWAR: With a majority of the public sector hospitals having suspended cardiac procedures under the government’s...
LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 173 quacks’ treatment centres during the last two weeks.In...
LAHORE: Lahore police enrolled more than 300,000 tenants under Tenant Registration System during the current...
Comments