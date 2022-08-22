KP schools observe cleanliness day

PESHAWAR: On the directives of KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, over 30,000 schools including primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools observed Sunday as cleanliness day.

The cleanliness day was participated by over 0.1 million officers of the Elementary and Secondary Education department, including administrative officers, principals, teachers and sanitation staff. The drive was led by the secretary of the department himself. The purpose of the drive was to bring improvement in the conditions of schools and provision of a neat and clean environment to the children.