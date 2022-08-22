LAHORE:A Majlis in connection with the martyrdom of Imam Zainul Abideen (AS) will be held at Imambargah Haidaria, Pari Mahal, Shahdara Town, today (Muharram 23) at 8pm.

According to Majlis organiser Mushtaq Ali, Matiul Hassan, Qasim Ali and Muhammad Safeer that Allama Karamat Abbas Haideri will address it at 10pm. After the Majlis, Taboot of Imam Zainul Abideen (AS) will be brought out. Syed Ali Raza Bokhari of Imambargah Shah-e-Mardan will also attend the Majlis.