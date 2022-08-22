LAHORE:A Majlis in connection with the martyrdom of Imam Zainul Abideen (AS) will be held at Imambargah Haidaria, Pari Mahal, Shahdara Town, today (Muharram 23) at 8pm.
According to Majlis organiser Mushtaq Ali, Matiul Hassan, Qasim Ali and Muhammad Safeer that Allama Karamat Abbas Haideri will address it at 10pm. After the Majlis, Taboot of Imam Zainul Abideen (AS) will be brought out. Syed Ali Raza Bokhari of Imambargah Shah-e-Mardan will also attend the Majlis.
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has launched a recovery drive of its outstanding dues from agency’s defaulter...
LAHORE:National Highways and Motorway DIG Mehboob Aslam conducted a surprise visit to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and...
LAHORE:The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is...
LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 173 quacks’ treatment centres during the last two weeks. In...
LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association held Central Council Meeting on Sunday, which was attended by central councilors...
LAHORE:SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday urged US to unfreeze all foreign reserves of Afghan;...
Comments