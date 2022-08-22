Wasa to cut sewerage connections of defaulters

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched a recovery drive of its outstanding dues from agency’s defaulter private housing societies.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at Wasa head office recently. Agency’s Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed chaired the meeting while DMD Abdul Latif, Director Legal Shahzab Amin, Director Hafiz Raheel, Director Sohail Qadir Cheema, Director Faisal Khurram, Director Adeel Sharif, Director Legal, Director Revenue, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Agency’s MD ordered revenue and O&M wings to formulate a joint strategy to eliminate financial irregularities. He said that strict action should be taken against defaulting housing societies and if they didn’t pay their outstanding dues then their sewerage connections would be severed.

He said that sewerage and infrastructure charges should be collected from all societies on priority basis and all directors should conduct a complete survey of their respective towns and submit detailed reports. He warned that any kind of irregularity in billing collection was not acceptable. He instructed all officers to remain active for the eradication of dengue and clear stagnant water from their respective areas.