NH&MP officials ordered to help people in distress

LAHORE:National Highways and Motorway DIG Mehboob Aslam conducted a surprise visit to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM) and inspected the office record.

The Sector Commander LSM briefed the DIG about logistics, officers’ performance and available sources here at Daska Line Headquarters. The DIG said that there would be no compromise on render of services received at 130 helpline call.

The motto of NHMP is not issuing fine tickets but the help the people in distress, so all available sources be utilised to meet the standard of doing help and patrolling on the motorway should be made effective and result-oriented. He added such surprise visits would be continued to boost the standard of quality outcome.

Later, he directed the sector commander to be alert in flood situation and alternate routes be utilised in any untoward situation. While talking about officers, he said they are our assets so their problems will be solved at top priority and monthly rest be ensured to every officer. Any suggestions from officials to improve the functioning of the motorway police will be highly encouraged. A tree was also planted at Sector Headquarters, Daska.