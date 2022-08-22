Above 300,000 tenants registered this year

LAHORE:Lahore police enrolled more than 300,000 tenants under Tenant Registration System during the current year.

Cantonment Division Police enrolled 57,195, City Division 31,737, Civil Lines Division 18,190, Iqbal Town Division 27,673, Model Town Division 80,079 and Sadar Division 90,813 tenants under TRS.

Lahore Police also enrolled 12,771 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under RRS this year until now. Cantonment Division enrolled 2,189, City Division 2,441, Civil Lines Division 283, Iqbal Town Division 4,439, Model Town Division 846, and Sadar Division 2,583 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE).

Around 268,000 persons have been cheeked though "Hotel Eye and Travel Eye" and a large number of proclaimed offenders were traced during checking process through the software during this year. According to the details, Cantt Division checked 26,715, City Division 240,735, Civil Lines Division 225,006, Iqbal Town Division 201,312, Model Town Division 321,428 whereas Saddar Division checked data of 96,780 passengers as well as persons residing hotels and guest houses. CCPO Lahore has directed all the divisional SsP, DSsP and SHOs to further improve the performance of enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through Tenants Registration System so as to enable Lahore Police to grab the habitual criminals particularly proclaimed offenders.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 878 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, six people died, whereas 903 were injured. Out of this, 473 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 421 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Minor electrocuted: A four-year-old girl died due to electrocution in the Nishtar Colony area on Sunday. The girl identified as Muneel Afzal was electrocuted after coming in contact with an air cooler and died on the spot. Police handed over the body to the heirs.

Two imposters held: Liaquatabad police arrested two men for impersonating officers of sensitive agencies. The accused were identified as Azam and Raza. Both the men were harassing citizens by introducing themselves as officials of sensitive agencies.

hit to death: A 40-year-old man was hit to death by a speeding car in Factory Area on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing the road near Kot Abdul Malik when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into his instant death. The car driver drove away from the scene. Body was shifted to the morgue.