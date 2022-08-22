Fire tender, police car taken away

LAHORE:Two official vehicles were stolen from two different areas of the City. A fire tender was stolen from Queen’s Road, Mozang and a car of Ring Road Police was stolen in the Kahna area. The thief wandered around the surrounding areas with the fire tender for 15 minutes. The fire tender was stolen at five o'clock in the morning. The fire tender was seen going towards Walton Road via Ferozepur Road. Mozang police registered a case on the complaint of head fireman Zafar Iqbal. Another incident of a car theft took place in Kahna police area. The official vehicle of the Ring Road Police bearing number LEG-2707 was stolen. Thieves also took wireless set with the vehicle. The theft of official vehicles raised fears that these vehicles may not be used by terrorists for their nefarious designs. Despite the notices of senior officers, Lahore police has not been able to find any trace of the official vehicles.