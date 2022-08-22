Professors’ appointments through foreign referees: Governor takes serious notice

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, who is also Chancellor of the public sector universities of the province, while taking serious notice of the professors’ appointments through foreign referees of the candidates own choice, has announced reforming the existing system of the appointments.

He announced this while addressing a ceremony at a local hotel. Speaking on the occasion, the governor/chancellor said that he had come to know that for the selection of the foreign referees, names were also taken from the candidates, which indicated a conflict of interest.

It is pertinent to mention that Punjab University School of Communication Studies Associate Professor Dr Shabbir Sarwar has submitted a representation to the governor/chancellor regarding recent appointments of three professors at the school through “referees of their choice”.