Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was observed in the City on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that monsoon currents were still penetrating in most central and lower areas while a westerly wave was also affecting western and upper parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 40°C, while in Lahore, it was 36.4°C and minimum was 26.3°C.