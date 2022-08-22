Polio eradication drive starts today

LAHORE:The third National Immunisation Days (NIDs) will start in Punjab today (Monday), confirmed the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Ms Syedah Ramallah Ali in a handout issued on Sunday.

In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue for seven days, with two days dedicated to reaching “not available” children. In the rest of the province, the NIDs will last five days, also with two of these earmarked to reaching not available children. More than 200,000 polio workers will participate in the drive to immunise 22 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes: 16,437 area in-charges, 3,948 union council supervisors, 85,193 mobile team members, 4,833 fixed team members and 2,614 transit team members.

Punjab Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has deployed stakeholders from all areas to facilitate preparedness and implementation of the polio campaign in priority areas. “Sewage samples collected from some cities have tested positive for polio. The reemergence of the virus must send an urgent message to parents to ensure that children are administered two polio drops under every immunisation drive”, urged the EOC coordinator.