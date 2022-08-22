West Sahara Morocco king seeks ‘unequivocal’ support

Rabat: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has called on his country’s partners to "clarify" their position over the disputed Western Sahara territory and offer "unequivocal" support.
"I would like to send a clear message to the world: the Sahara issue is the prism through which Morocco views its international environment," he said in a televised speech Saturday evening.
He also described the issue as the "clear and simple measure for the sincerity of friendships" between Morocco and its partners, in remarks marking the Revolution of the King and the People, a national holiday that celebrates the kingdom’s anti-colonial struggle.
Rabat controls most of Western Sahara, which it views as its own territory. Morocco fought a 15-year war with the Polisario Front independence movement after Spain withdrew from its former colony in 1975. A United Nations-monitored ceasefire deal provided for a referendum, but Morocco has since rejected any vote that includes independence as an option, offering only limited autonomy.
