Russians, Ukrainian held

Tirana: Two Albanian soldiers were injured while trying to stop two Russians and a Ukrainian from entering a military plant, the Balkan country’s defence minister said Sunday. One of the suspects jumped the fence of the Gramsh factory in central Albania, which is used for dismantling derelict weapons, and attacked the guards who confronted him, Niko Peleshi said.

"The Russian national reacted physically and he also used a spray which injured the two soldiers, who managed to warn the police", Peleshi said after visiting the soldiers in the hospital. The 24-year-old man, identified by the initials M.Z., was caught taking photographs of the facility.