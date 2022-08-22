 
Monday August 22, 2022
World

Japan PM tests positive for Covid-19

By AFP
August 22, 2022

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Sunday, a week before the leader was expected to attend an African development conference in Tunisia. Kishida took a PCR test "after experiencing a mild temperature and a cough" from Saturday evening, an official from the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan said.

