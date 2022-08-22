 
August 22, 2022
34 die in two Turkey road accidents

By AFP
August 22, 2022

Istanbul: At least 34 people were killed and dozens injured in two separate road accidents Saturday, each in places where collisions had taken place shortly before, local media reported. A first crash involving a bus and an ambulance killed 15 people and injured 31 more on a motorway in Gaziantep province, said local officials, revising an earlier toll of 16.

