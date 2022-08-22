Nine killed in Algeria after bus collides with tanker

Algiers: Nine people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a fuel tanker in southeast Algeria, the civil defence said on Sunday. The crash, in which six other people were injured, happened Saturday night in Illizi, a statement said, without identifying the cause of the crash. Speed is the main cause of road accidents in the North African country, according to a government road safety agency.
Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 twice and will come out of isolation on Sunday,...
Berlin: Chancellor Olaf Scholz found himself standing next to two t..less women for a photo-op on Sunday when the pair...
Havana: Cuba reported its first case of monkeypox Saturday in an Italian tourist who is in "critical" condition, the...
Hong Kong: Five Hong Kongers have been arrested for allegedly setting up job scams in which victims were lured to...
Vatican City: Pope Francis said on Sunday he was "concerned" by rising tensions between the state and the Catholic...
Karbala, Iraq: Iraqi rescue workers on Sunday were desperately searching for survivors trapped under rubble after a...
Comments