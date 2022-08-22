 
Monday August 22, 2022
Nine killed in Algeria after bus collides with tanker

By AFP
August 22, 2022

Algiers: Nine people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a fuel tanker in southeast Algeria, the civil defence said on Sunday. The crash, in which six other people were injured, happened Saturday night in Illizi, a statement said, without identifying the cause of the crash. Speed is the main cause of road accidents in the North African country, according to a government road safety agency.

