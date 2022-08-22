‘Truss would set good pattern on Brexit issues’

LONDON: Ireland''s Europe Minister on Sunday said he hopes Liz Truss will set a "good" pattern and "be her own person" when dealing with Brexit issues if she replaces Boris Johnson as next UK prime minister.

Thomas Byrne, Minister for European Affairs and Fianna Fail TD for Meath East, said he does not believe the door on resetting talks on Brexit has closed. He said it is "difficult to know" if Ms Truss or her Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak will have a different approach to dealing with issues like the Northern Ireland Protocol. Polls have so far indicated that Ms Truss is leading the race ahead of Mr Sunak. Mr Byrne told Newstalk''s On The Record show that he hopes Ms Truss will be her "own person" when it comes to Brexit issues.

He said: "At the end of the day, the British still have legal obligations, they still have to do what they said they would do. "It''s no doubt it is in their economic interest and that I think that is becoming clearer all the time. They don''t want a trade war with the EU. "We certainly don''t want a trade war with Britain.

He added: "I actually don''t think the door for reset is closed. "Prime ministers, when they take office, naturally take on their own vision of where the job lands. "I don''t think you can predict what any prime minister will do. I''m not sure that as she gets into the job of prime minister that she will be as unpredictable as Boris Johnson was, because literally you wouldn''t know what would happen week to week. "I suspect she will set a pattern.