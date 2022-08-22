West urges ‘restraint’ around Ukraine N-plant

BERLIN: The leaders of Britain, France, Germany and the United States on Sunday urged military restraint around the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, as they vowed to maintain their backing for Kyiv in the war.

In a phone call, the four leaders also called for a "quick visit" to the nuclear site by independent inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman.

A flare-up in fighting around the Russian-controlled nuclear power station -- with both sides blaming each other for attacks -- has raised the spectre of a disaster worse than in Chernobyl. On Friday, the French presidency said Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that IAEA inspectors can travel to the nuclear plant for an inspection.

During their talks on Sunday, Scholz, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also "agreed that support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression would be sustained".

Russia could do something particularly "cruel" during the upcoming week as Ukraine marks 31 years of independence, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday. The capital Kyiv announced a ban on public gatherings, and Kharkiv declared a curfew around Wednesday’s independence holiday, which this year will also mark six months since the start of the Russian invasion.

"Russia could try to do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel," Zelensky said in his nightly address late on Saturday. "One of the key objectives of the enemy is to humiliate us," and "to sow despondency, fear and conflict" but "we have to be strong enough to resist all provocation" and "make the occupiers pay for their terror," he said.

Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday, August 24, will also mark six months since Russia invaded the former Soviet republic. There has been speculation that Russia will put Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol on a public trial to coincide with the independence anniversary. A presidential adviser, Mykhaylo Podolyak said that Russia could intensify its bombing campaign.

"Russia is an archaic state that links its actions to certain dates, it’s an obsession of sorts," the Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted him as saying. "They hate us and will try to increase... the number of bombings of our cities including Kyiv with cruise missiles," Podolyak said.

Kyiv authorities on Sunday banned public gatherings from August 22 to August 25. In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the regional governor announced a curfew from the evening of August 23 to the morning of August 25. "We will not allow any provocation by the enemy. Be as vigilant as possible during our independence holiday," Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram.

Kharkiv has been under regular Russian bombardment for weeks and on Sunday emergency services said a woman was killed and two other civilians were wounded in overnight strikes. In a related development, regional head of Ukraine’s SBU intelligence services has been found dead at his home in central Ukraine, the prosecutor general’s office said on Sunday.

Oleksandr Nakonechny was found by his wife with gunshot wounds in a room of their apartment in the city of Kropyvnytsky late Saturday after she heard gunfire, the office wrote on Telegram. Police have opened an investigation into the death, but made no further comments.