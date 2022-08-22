Pak team to leave on 10th to face Austria in Davis Cup

KARACHI: National tennis team is to leave for Austria in the second week of the next month to play Davis Cup tie of World Group 1.

The tie will be held on the sand courts (clay surface) in Sportland Arena, Tulln an der Donau, Austria, on September 16 and 17.

“The team will possibly travel on the 10th. This is the first round of the World Group I. Pakistan are ranked 39th and Austria 16th,” said a former player.

In this regard, the player added, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is likely to set up a camp from Monday (today).

“Aisam and Aqeel won’t play singles matches due to age and court surface factor,” said the player.

He added that M Shoaib, another member of the team, spent his entire summer season playing with young kids assisting PTF trainers in their sessions while Muzammil Murtaza is training on his own in ITC Complex under the supervision of ITF Level III Coach Kamran Khalil.

“Aqeel and Aisam are busy in promotion of a talent hunt programme instead of preparing for this vital Davis Cup tie,” said the player.

In 2016, he added, Pakistan played Davis tie against China in Colombo where they lost badly (5-0) on clay surface.

“All the ties won since 2017 by Pakistan at home were played on grass. This is a proof that we have a poor winning record on foreign soil, particularly on surfaces other than grass,” said the player.

Austria lost to Korea in their last tie in March this year. Pakistan won their last tie against Lithuania in March.

Tulln, the venue, is hosting the tie for the first time in Austrian Davis Cup history.

The teams have never met in the Davis Cup before.

Pakistan’s three players, Aqeel Khan, M Shoaib and M Abid are without a world ranking.

On the other hand, Austria have services of top class players.