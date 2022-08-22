Usman, Nouman, Abdullah clinch titles

KARACHI: Usman Nadeem, Nouman Khan, and Abdullah Nawaz clinched titles at Texas Chicken All Pakistan Open Squash Championship at NCC here on Sunday.
In the final of under-19 category, Punjab’s Usman Nadeem beat Khaqan Malik to win the title.
In the final of under-15 category, Abdullah Nawaz from PAF thrashed Ibrahim Mohib 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 in 13 minutes.
In the final of under-13 category, PAF’s Nouman Khan overpowered Sindh’s Huzaifa Shahid 7-11, 11-5, 10-12, 7-11 in 27 minutes. The winners of each category received Rs19,000 and the runners-up received Rs12,000.
CINCINNATI: Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev committed 11 double-faults in falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 , 3-6, 6-3 in...
KARACHI: National tennis team is to leave for Austria in the second week of the next month to play Davis Cup tie of...
JEDDAH: Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk won his rematch against Anthony Joshua by split decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday...
PARIS: Marseille continued their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season after a late Nicolas Pallois own goal gave them...
KARACHI: Pakistan will begin their journey in the AVC 21st Asian Men's Under-20 Volleyball Championship when they face...
MADRID: A stunning strike by Luka Modric helped Real Madrid on their way to a 4-1 victory at Celta Vigo on Saturday as...
Comments