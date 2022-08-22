Usman, Nouman, Abdullah clinch titles

KARACHI: Usman Nadeem, Nouman Khan, and Abdullah Nawaz clinched titles at Texas Chicken All Pakistan Open Squash Championship at NCC here on Sunday.

In the final of under-19 category, Punjab’s Usman Nadeem beat Khaqan Malik to win the title.

In the final of under-15 category, Abdullah Nawaz from PAF thrashed Ibrahim Mohib 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 in 13 minutes.

In the final of under-13 category, PAF’s Nouman Khan overpowered Sindh’s Huzaifa Shahid 7-11, 11-5, 10-12, 7-11 in 27 minutes. The winners of each category received Rs19,000 and the runners-up received Rs12,000.