Bagnaia wins third straight MotoGP race

SPEILBERG: Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia maintained his magnificent run of form by winning the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday for a third successive victory although series leader Fabio Quartararo limited the damage.

Bagnaia led from start to finish on his Ducati – their sixth win in the seven MotoGPs since the race returned to the programme – but world champion Quartararo battled gamely on a circuit that does not favour Yamaha to finish second.

The victory means Bagnaia has become only the second Italian to win three races in a row after Valentino Rossi.

“It was a long race. I did too many mistakes in the first part of the year, so it was time for me to be more smart,” Bagnaia said.

“When I looked at the gap, I tried to be very cautious with the time laps because I was sure that my pace was good enough to open the gap and in the last two laps, I just tried to be calm. I am very happy with my team, they have done an incredible job.”

The Frenchman extended his lead over second-placed Aleix Espargaro – who rode with a broken heel – to 32 points with Bagnaia 44 adrift with seven races remaining.

“It was a very, very long race, very tough,” said 25-year-old Bagnaia, who was winning his fifth race of the campaign.

“However, I am very happy. It was tough at the end for the last two laps. I tried to be as calm as possible so I did not make an error.

“My tyres were almost totally worn out and Fabio was gaining on me all the time.

“However, I am delighted with the end result as we have gained another five points.”

Bagnaia, though, said he hoped he would further eat into the lead in the San Marino MotoGP in Misano in a fortnight.

“Fabio is not my focus – it is gaining more points to eat into the deficit.” Quartararo never let up, constantly harassing Bagnaia’s team-mate Jack Miller in second and finally bore fruit with four laps remaining. “That was one of my best races,” said the 23-year-old.