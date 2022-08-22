CP Blues beat Balochistan Blues by six wickets

KARACHI: Central Punjab Blues beat Balochistan Blues by six wickets to record their first win in the National U19 Championship here on Sunday.

At the UBL Sports Complex, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 81 for two in 24 overs, Central Punjab Blues were bowled out for 186 in the 63rd over. Opening batter Azan Awais top-scored with a 169-ball 87, hitting seven boundaries.

For Balochistan Blues, Ijaz Ahmed and Mohammad Qasim bagged four wickets apiece.

In return, starting their second innings with a deficit of 48 runs, Balochistan Blues were bundled out for 118 in the 43rd over. Zohaib Khan Shahzaib top-scored with 34 off 55 balls, which included three fours.

For Central Punjab Blues, Mohammad Tayyab Arif took four wickets for 17 and ended up taking seven wickets in the match. Left-arm spinner Ali Asfand bagged three wickets for 45 runs and ended up with six wickets in the match.

In reply, Central Punjab Blues achieved the target in the 19th over for the loss of four wickets. Wicketkeeper-batter Afzal Manzoor top-scored with run-a-ball 38, hitting two fours and as many sixes.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues are on the verge of their first win in the tournament as Southern Punjab Blues in chase of 400 were 110 for eight in 35 overs when bails were drawn. Wazdan Khan, who took four wickets in the first innings, bagged three wickets in the second innings for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues. Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 39 for four, Southern Punjab Blues were dismissed for 85 in the 32nd over. Mohammad Zubair Snr and Wazdan Khan grabbed four wickets each.

With 245 first innings lead, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared their second innings on 158 for four in 28 overs. Mohammad Zulkifal scored 57.