Invisible rights

It often feels like women’s rights are just words on paper and that the public is completely unaware of what these rights are and what they entail or, even if they are, simply does not care. The recent torture and humiliation of a medical student from Faisalabad at the hands of a wealthy businessman for refusing to marry him underscores this point. Our institutions must place a greater emphasis on spreading awareness of and upholding women’s rights, those who still refuse to pay heed must be punished.

Habiba Zakir

Mardan