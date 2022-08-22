Invisible rights

It often feels like women’s rights are just words on paper and that the public is completely unaware of what these rights are and what they entail or, even if they are, simply does not care. The recent torture and humiliation of a medical student from Faisalabad at the hands of a wealthy businessman for refusing to marry him underscores this point. Our institutions must place a greater emphasis on spreading awareness of and upholding women’s rights, those who still refuse to pay heed must be punished.
Habiba Zakir
Mardan
This August 14, Pakistan celebrated its diamond jubilee. Being among those who participated in the freedom movement in...
The status of Karachi is tantamount to that of an orphan child who struggles to win bread for the family but is forced...
Could anyone tell me how a student who has to face unscheduled loadshedding coupled with water shortages can focus on...
In Pakistan, gender inequality persists everywhere and causes stagnation in social progress. It’s true that not all...
The foundations of democracy are grounded in bringing divergent interests together to reach a consensus around an...
The revolutions in IT have turned the world into a global village. The world is moving to 5G and 6G and here in...
Comments