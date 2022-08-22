Cinderella city

The status of Karachi is tantamount to that of an orphan child who struggles to win bread for the family but is forced to eat from the leftovers. For example, despite being the commercial centre of Sindh, the provincial rural-urban quota system renders many Karachiites jobless.

Furthermore, while the population of Karachi has increased relative to the rest of Sindh, the quota has not been adjusted, depriving the people of the city of their rightful opportunities. It is high time that Karachi and its residents are given their due.

Hasnain Altaf

Karachi