Cinderella city

The status of Karachi is tantamount to that of an orphan child who struggles to win bread for the family but is forced to eat from the leftovers. For example, despite being the commercial centre of Sindh, the provincial rural-urban quota system renders many Karachiites jobless.
Furthermore, while the population of Karachi has increased relative to the rest of Sindh, the quota has not been adjusted, depriving the people of the city of their rightful opportunities. It is high time that Karachi and its residents are given their due.
Hasnain Altaf
Karachi
It often feels like women’s rights are just words on paper and that the public is completely unaware of what these...
This August 14, Pakistan celebrated its diamond jubilee. Being among those who participated in the freedom movement in...
Could anyone tell me how a student who has to face unscheduled loadshedding coupled with water shortages can focus on...
In Pakistan, gender inequality persists everywhere and causes stagnation in social progress. It’s true that not all...
The foundations of democracy are grounded in bringing divergent interests together to reach a consensus around an...
The revolutions in IT have turned the world into a global village. The world is moving to 5G and 6G and here in...
Comments