Young and deprived

Could anyone tell me how a student who has to face unscheduled loadshedding coupled with water shortages can focus on his studies or developing his career prospects, let alone benefiting the country? The youth is the power of any country and if that youth is neglected and mistreated it will begin to adopt an extremist mindset.

The ranks of many terrorist organizations are filled with such youth. It is the need of the hour to facilitate the youths and listen to their concerns.

Hasnain Altaf

Karachi