Young and deprived

Could anyone tell me how a student who has to face unscheduled loadshedding coupled with water shortages can focus on his studies or developing his career prospects, let alone benefiting the country? The youth is the power of any country and if that youth is neglected and mistreated it will begin to adopt an extremist mindset.
The ranks of many terrorist organizations are filled with such youth. It is the need of the hour to facilitate the youths and listen to their concerns.
Hasnain Altaf
Karachi
It often feels like women’s rights are just words on paper and that the public is completely unaware of what these...
This August 14, Pakistan celebrated its diamond jubilee. Being among those who participated in the freedom movement in...
The status of Karachi is tantamount to that of an orphan child who struggles to win bread for the family but is forced...
In Pakistan, gender inequality persists everywhere and causes stagnation in social progress. It’s true that not all...
The foundations of democracy are grounded in bringing divergent interests together to reach a consensus around an...
The revolutions in IT have turned the world into a global village. The world is moving to 5G and 6G and here in...
Comments