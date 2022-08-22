Dialogue delivers

The foundations of democracy are grounded in bringing divergent interests together to reach a consensus around an issue. As a result, consensual decision-making has far greater chances of success due to collective ownership than the dictatorship, where a single person calls the shots without considering divergent concerns. Moreover, resolving differences through mutual negotiations deters extra-constitutional forces from intruding into the political domain. The passage of the 1973 constitution and the 18th Amendment underscores the significance of dialogue and political maturity that resulted in these landmark achievements.

Today, the country is on the verge of bankruptcy, with the record inflation and burgeoning current deficits haunting ordinary citizens. The difficult economic situation demands political parties to set aside their differences and agree on a charter of democracy. Amid the political and economic chaos, the PTI head’s recent remarks that he would not sit with thieves, alluding to the rival political parties, depicts his dictatorial mindset. The gross apathy to democratic norms is unfortunate.

Asad Aziz

Khushab