Forgotten folk

The revolutions in IT have turned the world into a global village. The world is moving to 5G and 6G and here in Pakistan we are still struggling to get 2-3mbps speed on worn out copper cables. As a resident of a rural area all I get is 2mbps speed at the cost of Rs3000 per month. On the other hand, PTCL is facilitating the big cities with more economical and faster internet speeds.

Are the residents of rural areas not citizens of Pakistan and do we not deserve equal treatment from the national internet service provider? The concerned authorities must help to introduce special packages for rural areas like mine or provide us with faster internet speeds.

Dr Ali Nasim Chattha

Hafizabad