The laggard of South Asia

It has been quite shocking to learn that Bangladesh’s GDP is significantly higher than our own. Pakistan’s GDP, in nominal terms, stands at around $347 billion after 75 years of independence, while Bangladesh’s GDP is at around $396 billion after 51 years of separation from Pakistan. However, the population of Pakistan is far greater and has much more resources than that of Bangladesh.

The only way to explain this gap is that Bangladesh has utilized what resources it does have far better than Pakistan; unlike us, Bangladesh has refused to let its potential go to waste. Maximizing potential requires stable and competent leadership, something Pakistan sorely lacks. One can only hope that this changes within our lifetimes, otherwise we can forget about catching up to the West and will instead spend the rest of our years being overtaken by other developing countries.

Abdul Jabbar Gola

Quetta