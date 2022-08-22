CITY PULSE

Flow
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asif Kasi, Hassan Iqbal, Mariam Waheed, Naheed Fakhar, Sadia Rathore, Waseem Akram and Zaman Baloch. Titled ‘Flow’, the show will run at the gallery from August 23 to September 2. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
Both Sit in Silence For a While
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a velvety dark comedy by Rasti Farooq and Ali Junejo. Titled ‘Both Sit in Silence For a While’, the play will run at 8pm on August 26, August 27 and August 28. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.
Har Ja Tu
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery from August 27 to September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Reprise
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mubashar Iqbal, Rehana Mangi, Tahira Noreen and Yasser Vayani. Titled ‘Reprise’, the show will run at the gallery until August 25. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
The body of a woman who drowned with her husband and four children in a car during flooding in the Malir River on...
Funeral prayers of Pakistan’s nightingale, Nayyara Noor, were offered at DHA’s Imambargah Yasrab on Sunday,...
The Sindh boards and universities department has clarified about the eligibility of civil servants, well-known...
The recent monsoon showers in Karachi have exposed the performance of the city administration. The local...
The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police on Sunday claimed to have gunned down a dacoit during a shootout on University Road. They...
PTI's mayoral candidate for the upcoming local government elections Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi waves at...
Comments