Ad for vice chancellors’ appointment revised to clear ambiguity

The Sindh boards and universities department has clarified about the eligibility of civil servants, well-known educationists and non-PhD candidates in connection with the appointment of vice-chancellors (VCs) in the universities of the province.

Earlier, a vague advertisement for the appointment of VCs in the universities of Sindh was issued by Boards and Universities Secretary Mureed Rahimoon after approval by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput.

The words of civil servant and eminent educationist have been removed in the revised advertisement that was sent to Jang by a government official. Now, it is clear in the advertisement that as per the HEC terms, those applying for the post of VC should be professors or have equivalent qualification.

A total of 15 research papers are also required along with PhD. The revised advertisement has been prepared in the name of Deputy Secretary Admin Sahar Iftikhar Khan this time, instead of the boards and universities secretary.

College teachers, officers of private or government institutions of grade 17 or above will also be eligible for the post of VC as per the advertisement if they had 20 years of experience, including 10 years of administrative experience. The age limit for the post has been reduced from 65 years to 62 years. In the other three provinces, the age limit is 65 years.

Meanwhile, the boards and universities department has approved another summary related to the appointment of directors of finance in public universities. It is said in the summary that the reporting channel will now be the boards and universities department instead

of VCs.

The summary states that there was no such provision in the Universities Act but the reporting channel was proposed at the request of some VCs and finance directors due to demand of teachers' societies and employee unions so that transparency could be ensured.