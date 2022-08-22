Writers, activists call for providing relief to rain-affected people

A group of intellectuals, writers, and rights and civil society activists from Sindh in a joint statement on Sunday have expressed concern on the flood situation across the country, saying that the federal and provincial government machineries were not present on the ground to provide immediate relief to the people.

A joint statement signed by over 100 literary personalities and intellectuals said that torrential rainfall had devastated urban, semi-urban and rural areas of Sindh. “Crops, livestock, houses, urban businesses have been hit hard and the province will face situation of disease, hunger and other losses once water recedes,” read the statement.

The signatories include Noorul Huda Shah, Amar Sindhu, Jami Chandio, Arfana Mallah, Imdad Chandio, Abdul Majeed Chandio and Anis Haroon. They said that the National Disaster Management Authority and its provincial counterparts had failed to reach out to the people in need. They added that civic agencies had also completely failed to remove water from cities and semi-urban areas, which caused a huge loss of infrastructure and severely affected daily wage earners and small businesses.

The statement read that provincial line departments, and divisional and district authorities showed complete lack of coordination and some deputy commissioners only relied on NGOs for the rescue and relief work.

“It is the government's prime responsibility of rescue, relief and rehabilitation in disaster-hit areas,” the statement read. The signatories called on the government to ask international humanitarian agencies for relief work. They also criticised the mainstream media for failing to cover the miseries of the rain-affected people.

The activists demanded complete revamp of municipal services and village rehabilitation in a transparent manner, and provision of low-cost housing to the affected people. “Sindh should not bear such losses due to poor infrastructure every time and fixing municipal services must be integral part,” the statement read.