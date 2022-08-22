NA-245 by-poll conducted peacefully

No major untoward incident occurred as the NA-245 District East by-election was conducted peacefully on Sunday under tightened security measures.

More than 2,600 police officials performed security duties during the by-poll. The Karachi police chief, Additional IG Jawed Alam Odho, monitored the election and visited along with District East SSP Abdur Raheem Sherazi highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations in the constituency.

Jamshed Division SP Captain (retd) Saddam Hussain Khaskheli along with the SHOs of the Soldier Bazaar, Jamshed Quarters and Brigade police stations also ensured motorcycle squad in the narrow and congested streets during the polling hours.

“The by-election was conducted peacefully. The teamwork was good and all of them did a good job,” said the Karachi police chief while talking to The News. “The police deployment was good and enough, and no major incident occurred.”

According to the police contingency plan, more than 2,600 cops were deployed at 110 polling stations for the NA-245 by-poll. The constituency includes the areas of Tariq Road, Lines Area, PIB Colony and Jamshed Quarters.

During a media briefing on Saturday at the DIG East office, Additional IG Odho had said that a police contingency plan to secure the NA-245 by-election was finalised, under which suspected persons would be strictly monitored and police patrolling enhanced. “More than 2,600 police officials and personnel will perform security duties while a monitoring cell has also been set up at the Karachi police office,” he had said.