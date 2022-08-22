JI seeks votes in LG elections as ‘its leaders have no criminal record’

A large number of people came out on Sunday on the Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) call to a march on University Road to demand due rights and civic facilities in the megalopolis.

The public meeting, which was held by the JI as part of its campaign for the local government elections that are scheduled for Sunday, August 28, highlighted injustices to Karachi and lack of civic facilities in the city.

The JI Karachi chapter has been entirely focusing on the upcoming local government elections, due to which it opted not to contest the NA-245 by-election that was also held on Sunday. The participants gathered at Hassan Square and marched to the Federal Urdu University. Many of them wore yellow t-shirts with a scale, the electoral symbol of the JI, imprinted on them. They carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the government and in the favour of the JI.

“The JI is the only solution,” chanted the participants in chorus before the keynote speech by JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. In his speech, Rehman said the JI had become the only solution for the city because the candidates and leaders of the party had no criminal record.

Quoting a survey in the megalopolis, he claimed that 48 per cent youth of Karachi did not want to stay in the city because of the civic conditions. He asked the youth of Karachi not to look for opportunities to leave the city and urged them to fight against injustices to the city meted out by the rulers and authorities.

He maintained that Karachi was home to more than 30 million people and they had their own political preferences but for the sake of the city and larger interests of fellow citizens, they would be voting for the scale to elect the JI’s candidate as the mayor.

He assured the people of Karachi that the JI’s mayor would not cry foul and make efforts even beyond his mandate for the future of the city. The JI leader said that water crisis was one of the core problems in Karachi and the last major water supply project for the city, K-III, was completed during the tenure of the JI’s Niamatullah Khan.

Since then, he added, not even a single drop of water was added to the supply for Karachi. The K-IV project was the only solution to the water crisis in the city and the JI’s mayor would hopefully initiate it, he said.

Criticising rival parties, Rehman said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf only announced fake packages for Karachi while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement received perks from both the parties.

The PPP government in Sindh posted Rs5,000 billion as the development budget during the past 14 years, he said and asked where PPP had spent all that budget. The JI Karachi chief also questioned the seriousness behind the announcement of Rs1,100 billion package for the city and the Karachi Transformation Plan.

He declared that the people of Karachi had not been asking for any undue favour or alms. Despite all financial constraints, Karachiites deposited taxation of Rs1,505 billion, posting a yearly increase of 42 per cent, he said.

The PPP government in Sindh had become a club of feudal lords, he remarked, adding that the PPP had usurped the rights of the youth of Karachi by placing public sector jobs for sale across the province through fake domiciles. He lambasted the PPP government in Sindh over what he called the murder of merit. He said that if elected, the JI would also address the issues of working women and transportation facilities would be on the top of the agenda.