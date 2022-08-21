Strong Pak, US relations highlighted at alumni reunion

Islamabad:US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome celebrated the importance of the United States and Pakistan’s 75 years of bilateral relations when he met with approximately 700 alumni of US government-sponsored educational and professional exchange programmes.

These alumni gathered in Islamabad on Saturday to share their experiences and continue strengthening ties between the United States and Pakistan.

Recognising the extensive contributions that members of Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) have made to their communities since the organisation’s founding in 2008, the ambassador remarked, “the 75th anniversary of relations between our two countries demonstrates our enduring people-to-people ties. The future depends not just on our leaders; it depends on our people. PUAN and its 37,000 members are a great example of the power of that people-to-people relationship.”

During his speech, Ambassador Blome also highlighted the countries’ strong bilateral partnership, including the 77 million COVID-19 vaccine doses the United States has committed to Pakistan, as well as the historic trade and investment relationship, which continues to see the United States as Pakistan’s number one export destination.

The Islamabad-Rawalpindi Chapter reunion brought together politicians, scholars, journalists, business leaders, cultural leaders, and students for their first post-COVID era event.

The chapter reunion featured a job fair which brought international and local companies to offer on-site job recruitment.